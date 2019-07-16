App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company Q1 PAT seen up 29.9% YoY to Rs. 453.6 cr: Reliance Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,372.7 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Company to report net profit at Rs. 453.6 crore up 29.9% year-on-year (up 4.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,372.7 crore, according to Reliance Securities.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 648.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer #earnings #Reliance Securities #Result Poll #Titan Company

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.