English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Titan Company Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,163.00 crore, up 22.29% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,163.00 crore in September 2022 up 22.29% from Rs. 7,493.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 831.00 crore in September 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 639.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,308.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 1,023.00 crore in September 2021.

    Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.20 in September 2021.

    Close

    Titan Company shares closed at 2,769.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.86% returns over the last 6 months and 9.18% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,567.008,975.007,243.00
    Other Operating Income596.00468.00250.00
    Total Income From Operations9,163.009,443.007,493.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,479.004,850.004,955.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,634.001,290.001,009.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,483.00898.00-346.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost392.00387.00317.00
    Depreciation106.00103.00104.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses224.00218.00135.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses670.00604.00455.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,141.001,093.00864.00
    Other Income61.0044.0055.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,202.001,137.00919.00
    Interest60.0065.0051.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,142.001,072.00868.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,142.001,072.00868.00
    Tax307.00282.00227.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities835.00790.00641.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period835.00790.00641.00
    Minority Interest-4.00-5.00-2.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates831.00785.00639.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.368.847.20
    Diluted EPS9.368.847.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.368.847.20
    Diluted EPS9.368.847.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Titan Company
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm