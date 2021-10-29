Titan Company Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,493.00 crore, up 64.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,493.00 crore in September 2021 up 64.57% from Rs. 4,553.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 639.00 crore in September 2021 up 265.14% from Rs. 175.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,023.00 crore in September 2021 up 183.38% from Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in September 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,369.75 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.12% returns over the last 6 months and 94.58% over the last 12 months.