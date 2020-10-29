Titan Company Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,553.00 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,553.00 crore in September 2020 down 2.33% from Rs. 4,661.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.00 crore in September 2020 down 42.2% from Rs. 302.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.84% from Rs. 554.05 crore in September 2019.

Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.41 in September 2019.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,217.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.