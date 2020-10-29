172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|titan-company-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-4553-00-crore-down-2-33-y-o-y-6033141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,553.00 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,553.00 crore in September 2020 down 2.33% from Rs. 4,661.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.00 crore in September 2020 down 42.2% from Rs. 302.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.84% from Rs. 554.05 crore in September 2019.

Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.41 in September 2019.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,217.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4,127.001,368.004,600.71
Other Operating Income426.00611.0060.88
Total Income From Operations4,553.001,979.004,661.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,355.00712.003,990.55
Purchase of Traded Goods435.0067.00930.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-658.00766.00-1,646.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost248.00260.00305.12
Depreciation94.0093.0082.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses61.0021.00142.80
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses799.00406.00416.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax219.00-346.00440.10
Other Income48.0041.0031.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.00-305.00471.85
Interest49.0052.0044.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.00-357.00426.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax218.00-357.00426.99
Tax44.00-64.00112.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.00-293.00314.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period174.00-293.00314.26
Minority Interest2.006.00-8.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00-4.00-2.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates175.00-291.00302.79
Equity Share Capital89.0089.0088.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.97-3.283.41
Diluted EPS1.97-3.283.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.97-3.283.41
Diluted EPS1.97-3.283.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Titan Company

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.