Titan Company Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,661.59 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,661.59 crore in September 2019 up 2.07% from Rs. 4,567.23 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.79 crore in September 2019 down 1.02% from Rs. 305.91 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.05 crore in September 2019 up 11.52% from Rs. 496.82 crore in September 2018.

Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in September 2018.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,283.80 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 48.64% over the last 12 months.