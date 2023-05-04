Titan Company Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,360.00 crore, up 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,360.00 crore in March 2023 up 32.89% from Rs. 7,796.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 730.00 crore in March 2023 up 43.14% from Rs. 510.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,203.00 crore in March 2023 up 38.28% from Rs. 870.00 crore in March 2022.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in March 2022.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,654.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 5.60% over the last 12 months.