Titan Company Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,796.00 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,796.00 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 7,494.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.00 crore in March 2022 down 9.57% from Rs. 564.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 870.00 crore in March 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 874.00 crore in March 2021.

Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2021.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,386.55 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 67.60% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,267.00 9,903.00 7,351.00
Other Operating Income 529.00 134.00 143.00
Total Income From Operations 7,796.00 10,037.00 7,494.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7,275.00 6,707.00 4,675.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,395.00 1,383.00 906.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,843.00 -589.00 256.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 395.00 324.00 290.00
Depreciation 102.00 98.00 93.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 198.00 208.00 101.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 582.00 562.00 449.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 692.00 1,344.00 724.00
Other Income 76.00 57.00 57.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 768.00 1,401.00 781.00
Interest 61.00 57.00 51.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 707.00 1,344.00 730.00
Exceptional Items -54.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 653.00 1,344.00 730.00
Tax 126.00 332.00 162.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 527.00 1,012.00 568.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 527.00 1,012.00 568.00
Minority Interest -17.00 -8.00 -4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 510.00 1,004.00 564.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 11.31 6.36
Diluted EPS 5.74 11.31 6.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 11.31 6.36
Diluted EPS 5.74 11.31 6.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
