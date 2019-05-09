Titan Company Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,888.77 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,888.77 crore in March 2019 up 19.03% from Rs. 4,107.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.59 crore in March 2019 up 16.16% from Rs. 304.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 504.79 crore in March 2019 up 11.2% from Rs. 453.94 crore in March 2018.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2018.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,088.70 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.44% returns over the last 6 months and 12.46% over the last 12 months.