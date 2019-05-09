App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,888.77 crore, up 19.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,888.77 crore in March 2019 up 19.03% from Rs. 4,107.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.59 crore in March 2019 up 16.16% from Rs. 304.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 504.79 crore in March 2019 up 11.2% from Rs. 453.94 crore in March 2018.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2018.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,088.70 on May 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.44% returns over the last 6 months and 12.46% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,823.49 5,839.82 4,059.56
Other Operating Income 65.28 31.67 47.66
Total Income From Operations 4,888.77 5,871.49 4,107.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,592.09 2,940.49 2,907.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 549.14 944.58 552.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -615.52 480.96 -559.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 286.55 249.12 246.27
Depreciation 40.84 38.47 35.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 138.27 156.16 111.47
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 489.74 508.98 413.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.66 552.73 399.52
Other Income 56.29 62.62 18.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 463.95 615.35 417.99
Interest 12.49 15.67 16.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 451.46 599.68 401.28
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.70
P/L Before Tax 451.46 599.68 395.58
Tax 103.23 188.53 89.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 348.23 411.15 306.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 348.23 411.15 306.29
Minority Interest 5.29 2.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 -0.06 -1.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 353.59 413.19 304.41
Equity Share Capital 88.78 88.78 88.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 4.65 3.43
Diluted EPS 3.98 4.65 3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 4.65 3.43
Diluted EPS 3.98 4.65 3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 9, 2019 10:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Titan Company

