Titan Company Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,897.00 crore, up 25.99% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10,851.00 9,215.00 8,975.00 Other Operating Income 1,046.00 1,145.00 468.00 Total Income From Operations 11,897.00 10,360.00 9,443.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7,105.00 8,031.00 4,850.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,139.00 1,271.00 1,290.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,011.00 -1,455.00 898.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 448.00 457.00 387.00 Depreciation 128.00 119.00 103.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 274.00 251.00 218.00 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 795.00 716.00 604.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 997.00 970.00 1,093.00 Other Income 114.00 114.00 44.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,111.00 1,084.00 1,137.00 Interest 109.00 96.00 65.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,002.00 988.00 1,072.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,002.00 988.00 1,072.00 Tax 246.00 252.00 282.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 756.00 736.00 790.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 756.00 736.00 790.00 Minority Interest -3.00 -6.00 -5.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 753.00 730.00 785.00 Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.48 8.22 8.84 Diluted EPS 8.48 8.22 8.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.48 8.22 8.84 Diluted EPS 8.48 8.22 8.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited