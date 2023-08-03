English
    Titan Company Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,897.00 crore, up 25.99% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:Net Sales at Rs 11,897.00 crore in June 2023 up 25.99% from Rs. 9,443.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 753.00 crore in June 2023 down 4.08% from Rs. 785.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,239.00 crore in June 2023 down 0.08% from Rs. 1,240.00 crore in June 2022.
    Titan Company EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2022.Titan Company shares closed at 2,978.45 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months and 39.93% over the last 12 months.
    Titan Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,851.009,215.008,975.00
    Other Operating Income1,046.001,145.00468.00
    Total Income From Operations11,897.0010,360.009,443.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,105.008,031.004,850.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,139.001,271.001,290.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,011.00-1,455.00898.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost448.00457.00387.00
    Depreciation128.00119.00103.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses274.00251.00218.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses795.00716.00604.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax997.00970.001,093.00
    Other Income114.00114.0044.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,111.001,084.001,137.00
    Interest109.0096.0065.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,002.00988.001,072.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,002.00988.001,072.00
    Tax246.00252.00282.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities756.00736.00790.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period756.00736.00790.00
    Minority Interest-3.00-6.00-5.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates753.00730.00785.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.228.84
    Diluted EPS8.488.228.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.228.84
    Diluted EPS8.488.228.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

