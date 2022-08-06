 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan Company Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,443.00 crore, up 171.9% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,443.00 crore in June 2022 up 171.9% from Rs. 3,473.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 785.00 crore in June 2022 up 3825% from Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,240.00 crore in June 2022 up 577.6% from Rs. 183.00 crore in June 2021.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,423.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 34.68% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,975.00 7,267.00 3,004.00
Other Operating Income 468.00 529.00 469.00
Total Income From Operations 9,443.00 7,796.00 3,473.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,850.00 7,275.00 3,171.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,290.00 1,395.00 541.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 898.00 -2,843.00 -1,017.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 387.00 395.00 313.00
Depreciation 103.00 102.00 95.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 218.00 198.00 49.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 604.00 582.00 279.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,093.00 692.00 42.00
Other Income 44.00 76.00 46.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,137.00 768.00 88.00
Interest 65.00 61.00 49.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,072.00 707.00 39.00
Exceptional Items -- -54.00 --
P/L Before Tax 1,072.00 653.00 39.00
Tax 282.00 126.00 21.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 790.00 527.00 18.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 790.00 527.00 18.00
Minority Interest -5.00 -17.00 2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 785.00 510.00 20.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 5.74 0.22
Diluted EPS 8.84 5.74 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 5.74 0.22
Diluted EPS 8.84 5.74 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
