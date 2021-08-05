Titan Company Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,473.00 crore, up 75.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,473.00 crore in June 2021 up 75.49% from Rs. 1,979.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.00 crore in June 2021 up 106.87% from Rs. 291.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.00 crore in June 2021 up 186.32% from Rs. 212.00 crore in June 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.28 in June 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,799.60 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.90% returns over the last 6 months and 67.37% over the last 12 months.