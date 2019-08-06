Titan Company Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,151.09 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,151.09 crore in June 2019 up 15.73% from Rs. 4,451.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.19 crore in June 2019 up 10.48% from Rs. 331.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 630.50 crore in June 2019 up 21.48% from Rs. 519.00 crore in June 2018.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.73 in June 2018.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,036.80 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 14.99% over the last 12 months.