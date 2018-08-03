App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:54 PM IST

Titan Company consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4,451.03 crore

Titan Company has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 4,451.03 crore and a net profit of Rs 331.46 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Titan Company has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 4,451.03 crore and a net profit of Rs 331.46 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 3,985.14 crore and net profit was Rs 243.25 crore.
Titan Company shares closed at 921.50 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.08% returns over the last 6 months and 66.70% over the last 12 months.
Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,406.57 4,059.56 3,985.14
Other Operating Income 44.46 47.66 --
Total Income From Operations 4,451.03 4,107.22 3,985.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,188.01 2,907.79 2,372.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 590.93 552.37 552.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 454.37 -559.85 66.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 239.32 246.27 210.66
Depreciation 40.74 35.95 29.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 155.44 111.47 119.73
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 340.09 413.70 298.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 442.13 399.52 335.39
Other Income 36.13 18.47 28.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 478.26 417.99 363.64
Interest 10.89 16.71 10.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 467.37 401.28 352.87
Exceptional Items -- -5.70 -10.30
P/L Before Tax 467.37 395.58 342.57
Tax 138.75 89.29 103.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 328.62 306.29 238.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 328.62 306.29 238.78
Minority Interest 3.31 -- 5.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.47 -1.88 -0.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 331.46 304.41 243.25
Equity Share Capital 88.78 88.78 88.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68
Diluted EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68
Diluted EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Miscellaneous #Results #Titan Company

