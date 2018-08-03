Titan Company consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4,451.03 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,406.57 4,059.56 3,985.14 Other Operating Income 44.46 47.66 -- Total Income From Operations 4,451.03 4,107.22 3,985.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,188.01 2,907.79 2,372.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 590.93 552.37 552.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 454.37 -559.85 66.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 239.32 246.27 210.66 Depreciation 40.74 35.95 29.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 155.44 111.47 119.73 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 340.09 413.70 298.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 442.13 399.52 335.39 Other Income 36.13 18.47 28.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 478.26 417.99 363.64 Interest 10.89 16.71 10.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 467.37 401.28 352.87 Exceptional Items -- -5.70 -10.30 P/L Before Tax 467.37 395.58 342.57 Tax 138.75 89.29 103.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 328.62 306.29 238.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 328.62 306.29 238.78 Minority Interest 3.31 -- 5.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.47 -1.88 -0.81 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 331.46 304.41 243.25 Equity Share Capital 88.78 88.78 88.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68 Diluted EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68 Diluted EPS 3.73 3.43 2.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited