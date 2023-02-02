 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Titan Company Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore, up 15.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.66% from Rs. 10,037.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 904.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,004.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,436.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 1,499.00 crore in December 2021.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,167.00 8,567.00 9,903.00
Other Operating Income 442.00 596.00 134.00
Total Income From Operations 11,609.00 9,163.00 10,037.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,531.00 7,479.00 6,707.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,503.00 1,634.00 1,383.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 806.00 -2,483.00 -589.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 411.00 392.00 324.00
Depreciation 113.00 106.00 98.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 273.00 224.00 208.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 738.00 670.00 562.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,234.00 1,141.00 1,344.00
Other Income 89.00 61.00 57.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,323.00 1,202.00 1,401.00
Interest 79.00 60.00 57.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,244.00 1,142.00 1,344.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,244.00 1,142.00 1,344.00
Tax 332.00 307.00 332.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 912.00 835.00 1,012.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 912.00 835.00 1,012.00
Minority Interest -9.00 -4.00 -8.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 904.00 831.00 1,004.00
Equity Share Capital 89.00 89.00 89.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.18 9.36 11.31
Diluted EPS 10.18 9.36 11.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.18 9.36 11.31
Diluted EPS 10.18 9.36 11.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited