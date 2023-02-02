Titan Company Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore, up 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.66% from Rs. 10,037.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 904.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,004.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,436.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 1,499.00 crore in December 2021.