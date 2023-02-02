English
    Titan Company Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore, up 15.66% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,609.00 crore in December 2022 up 15.66% from Rs. 10,037.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 904.00 crore in December 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 1,004.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,436.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 1,499.00 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,167.008,567.009,903.00
    Other Operating Income442.00596.00134.00
    Total Income From Operations11,609.009,163.0010,037.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,531.007,479.006,707.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,503.001,634.001,383.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks806.00-2,483.00-589.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost411.00392.00324.00
    Depreciation113.00106.0098.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses273.00224.00208.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses738.00670.00562.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,234.001,141.001,344.00
    Other Income89.0061.0057.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,323.001,202.001,401.00
    Interest79.0060.0057.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,244.001,142.001,344.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,244.001,142.001,344.00
    Tax332.00307.00332.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities912.00835.001,012.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period912.00835.001,012.00
    Minority Interest-9.00-4.00-8.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.00----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates904.00831.001,004.00
    Equity Share Capital89.0089.0089.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.189.3611.31
    Diluted EPS10.189.3611.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.189.3611.31
    Diluted EPS10.189.3611.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited