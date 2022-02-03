Titan Company Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,037.00 crore, up 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,037.00 crore in December 2021 up 31.74% from Rs. 7,619.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,004.00 crore in December 2021 up 91.24% from Rs. 525.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,499.00 crore in December 2021 up 68.81% from Rs. 888.00 crore in December 2020.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 11.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2020.

Titan Company shares closed at 2,464.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.90% returns over the last 6 months and 61.56% over the last 12 months.