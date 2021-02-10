MARKET NEWS

Titan Company Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,619.00 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 11:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,619.00 crore in December 2020 up 16.72% from Rs. 6,527.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 525.00 crore in December 2020 up 10.61% from Rs. 474.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 888.00 crore in December 2020 up 13.69% from Rs. 781.10 crore in December 2019.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.35 in December 2019.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,559.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.84% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.

Titan Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7,243.004,127.006,454.58
Other Operating Income376.00426.0072.78
Total Income From Operations7,619.004,553.006,527.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,971.003,355.002,878.87
Purchase of Traded Goods1,171.00435.00810.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-242.00-658.001,172.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost267.00248.00326.74
Depreciation96.0094.0087.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses105.0061.00167.94
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses499.00799.00412.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax752.00219.00670.68
Other Income40.0048.0022.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax792.00267.00693.37
Interest51.0049.0044.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax741.00218.00648.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax741.00218.00648.65
Tax211.0044.00174.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities530.00174.00474.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period530.00174.00474.61
Minority Interest-5.002.000.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates---1.00-0.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates525.00175.00474.62
Equity Share Capital89.0089.0088.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.921.975.35
Diluted EPS5.921.975.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.921.975.35
Diluted EPS5.921.975.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 10, 2021 11:22 pm

