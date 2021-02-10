Titan Company Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,619.00 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,619.00 crore in December 2020 up 16.72% from Rs. 6,527.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 525.00 crore in December 2020 up 10.61% from Rs. 474.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 888.00 crore in December 2020 up 13.69% from Rs. 781.10 crore in December 2019.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.35 in December 2019.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,559.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.84% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.