Titan Company Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,527.36 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,527.36 crore in December 2019 up 11.17% from Rs. 5,871.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 474.62 crore in December 2019 up 14.87% from Rs. 413.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 781.10 crore in December 2019 up 19.47% from Rs. 653.82 crore in December 2018.

Titan Company EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.65 in December 2018.

Titan Company shares closed at 1,275.80 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 24.38% over the last 12 months.