Titan Biotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in September 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 29.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.
Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.
|Titan Biotech shares closed at 279.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.83
|35.00
|29.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.83
|35.00
|29.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.79
|17.84
|14.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|-0.61
|0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.52
|3.80
|3.48
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.60
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.49
|5.89
|4.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.84
|7.46
|6.22
|Other Income
|0.86
|0.32
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.70
|7.78
|6.47
|Interest
|0.17
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.53
|7.60
|6.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.53
|7.60
|6.27
|Tax
|2.63
|1.83
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.90
|5.78
|5.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.90
|5.78
|5.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|8.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|6.99
|6.07
|Diluted EPS
|9.56
|6.99
|6.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.56
|6.99
|6.07
|Diluted EPS
|9.56
|6.99
|6.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited