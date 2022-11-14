Titan Biotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 41.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in September 2022 up 41.03% from Rs. 29.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2021.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.