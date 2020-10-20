Titan Biotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore, up 71.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore in September 2020 up 71.26% from Rs. 15.86 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in September 2020 up 282.21% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2020 up 261.68% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2019.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in September 2019.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 187.15 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 281.55% returns over the last 6 months and 450.44% over the last 12 months.