Titan Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore, up 18.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore in March 2023 up 18.5% from Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 3.32% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2023 up 0.55% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2022.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2022.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 249.85 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and 2.99% over the last 12 months.