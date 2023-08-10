Titan Biotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore in June 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.37% from Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2023 down 2.51% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2022.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 389.65 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.14% returns over the last 6 months and 57.31% over the last 12 months.