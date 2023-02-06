Titan Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.34% from Rs. 28.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2021.

