    PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    Titan Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 up 6.34% from Rs. 28.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 38.98% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

    Titan Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3341.8328.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3341.8328.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9021.7914.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.45-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.523.50
    Depreciation0.650.640.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.605.494.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.499.845.90
    Other Income0.280.860.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7710.706.09
    Interest0.140.170.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.6310.535.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.6310.535.92
    Tax0.932.631.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.707.904.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.707.904.43
    Equity Share Capital8.268.268.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.279.565.36
    Diluted EPS3.279.565.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.279.565.36
    Diluted EPS3.279.565.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
