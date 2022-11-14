Titan Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in September 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 up 42.78% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2022 up 5.68% from Rs. 10.73 crore in September 2021.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.74 in September 2021.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 279.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.