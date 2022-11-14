English
    Titan Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.83 crore in September 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 up 42.78% from Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2022 up 5.68% from Rs. 10.73 crore in September 2021.

    Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.74 in September 2021.

    Titan Biotech shares closed at 279.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.

    Titan Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.8335.0040.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.8335.0040.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.7917.8421.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.45-0.610.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.523.803.99
    Depreciation0.640.600.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.495.894.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.847.469.85
    Other Income0.860.320.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.707.7810.11
    Interest0.170.180.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.537.609.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.537.609.74
    Tax2.631.832.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.905.787.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.905.787.61
    Minority Interest-----1.22
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.221.73--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.137.506.39
    Equity Share Capital8.268.268.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.059.087.74
    Diluted EPS11.059.087.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.059.087.74
    Diluted EPS11.059.087.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm