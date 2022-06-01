Titan Biotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.94 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.94 crore in March 2022 down 7.39% from Rs. 35.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2022 up 25.98% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2021.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 229.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.27% over the last 12 months.