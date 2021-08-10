Titan Biotech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore, up 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.44 crore in June 2021 up 5.13% from Rs. 39.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2021 down 22.64% from Rs. 12.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2021 down 20.97% from Rs. 18.41 crore in June 2020.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.42 in June 2020.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 376.55 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 120.72% returns over the last 6 months and 230.74% over the last 12 months.