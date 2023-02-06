English
    Titan Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 down 37.64% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 down 50.45% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

    Titan Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3341.8335.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3341.8335.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9021.7919.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.45-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.674.524.07
    Depreciation0.650.640.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.605.494.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.499.848.07
    Other Income0.280.860.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7710.708.30
    Interest0.140.170.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.6310.537.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.6310.537.96
    Tax0.932.632.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.707.905.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.707.905.94
    Minority Interest-----0.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.561.22--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.269.135.23
    Equity Share Capital8.268.268.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9511.056.33
    Diluted EPS3.9511.056.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.9511.056.33
    Diluted EPS3.9511.056.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited