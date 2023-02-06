Titan Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2022 down 15.66% from Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 down 37.64% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2022 down 50.45% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.33 in December 2021.

