Titan Biotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore, up 3.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore in December 2021 up 3.95% from Rs. 34.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021 down 21.05% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021 down 9.9% from Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2020.

Titan Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.02 in December 2020.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 307.05 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and 80.94% over the last 12 months.