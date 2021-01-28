Titan Biotech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.60 crore, up 84.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.60 crore in December 2020 up 84.42% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020 up 276.3% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2020 up 201.83% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2019.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 158.95 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 110.53% returns over the last 6 months and 291.99% over the last 12 months.