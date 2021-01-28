MARKET NEWS

Titan Biotech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.60 crore, up 84.42% Y-o-Y

January 28, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.60 crore in December 2020 up 84.42% from Rs. 18.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020 up 276.3% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in December 2020 up 201.83% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

Titan Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2019.

Titan Biotech shares closed at 158.95 on January 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 110.53% returns over the last 6 months and 291.99% over the last 12 months.

Titan Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations34.6032.6618.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations34.6032.6618.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.7816.079.66
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.01-1.88-0.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.573.303.18
Depreciation0.460.460.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.464.263.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3110.442.72
Other Income0.140.170.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4410.612.82
Interest0.340.470.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1110.142.26
Exceptional Items----0.26
P/L Before Tax9.1110.142.52
Tax2.292.560.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.827.581.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.827.581.82
Minority Interest-0.19-0.37-0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.627.211.76
Equity Share Capital8.268.268.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.028.722.13
Diluted EPS8.028.722.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.028.722.13
Diluted EPS8.028.722.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Titan Biotech
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:11 pm

