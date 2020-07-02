Titan Bio-Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in March 2020 up 17.17% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020 up 205.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 up 72.34% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2019.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 72.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 84.84% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.01
|18.14
|15.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.01
|18.14
|15.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.59
|10.16
|9.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|-0.72
|-1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.92
|2.52
|2.56
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.66
|3.26
|2.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|2.48
|1.26
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.08
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|2.56
|1.49
|Interest
|0.48
|0.46
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.33
|2.10
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.33
|2.36
|0.96
|Tax
|0.40
|0.66
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.93
|1.70
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.93
|1.70
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|8.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|2.06
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|2.06
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|2.06
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|2.06
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am