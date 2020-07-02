Titan Bio-Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in March 2020 up 17.17% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020 up 205.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2020 up 72.34% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2019.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 72.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 84.84% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.