Titan Bio-Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2019 up 11.57% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 46% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 up 11.24% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 43.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.37
|13.48
|13.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.37
|13.48
|13.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.54
|10.81
|9.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.13
|-1.61
|0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.56
|0.89
|0.82
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.41
|-0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.75
|1.44
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|1.53
|1.34
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.12
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.49
|1.65
|1.77
|Interest
|0.53
|0.52
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.13
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.96
|1.13
|1.15
|Tax
|0.33
|0.32
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|0.81
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|0.81
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|7.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.98
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.98
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.98
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.98
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited