Titan Bio-Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2019 up 11.57% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 46% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 up 11.24% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 43.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.