Titan Bio-Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in June 2019 up 20.98% from Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2019 up 62.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2019 up 26.32% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 36.50 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.