Titan Bio-Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in June 2019 up 20.98% from Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2019 up 62.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2019 up 26.32% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 36.50 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.46
|15.37
|14.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.46
|15.37
|14.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.94
|9.54
|10.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-1.13
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.56
|1.37
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.39
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|2.75
|1.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|1.26
|1.32
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.24
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.21
|1.49
|1.50
|Interest
|0.51
|0.53
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.70
|0.96
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.70
|0.96
|1.05
|Tax
|0.47
|0.33
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.23
|0.63
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.23
|0.63
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|7.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|0.77
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|0.77
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|0.77
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.49
|0.77
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited