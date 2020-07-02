Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore, up 16.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore in March 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 17.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2020 up 192.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 up 61.06% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 72.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 84.84% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.