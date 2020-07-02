Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore, up 16.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.08 crore in March 2020 up 16.31% from Rs. 17.26 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2020 up 192.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020 up 61.06% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2019.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 72.55 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 84.84% returns over the last 6 months and 93.47% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.08
|18.76
|17.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.08
|18.76
|17.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.54
|9.66
|10.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|-0.68
|-1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.49
|3.18
|3.09
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.46
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.27
|3.42
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.72
|2.72
|1.43
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.11
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.90
|2.82
|1.68
|Interest
|0.61
|0.57
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.29
|2.26
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.29
|2.52
|1.09
|Tax
|0.34
|0.70
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.95
|1.82
|0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.95
|1.82
|0.68
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.06
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.92
|1.76
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|8.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.33
|2.13
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|2.13
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.33
|2.13
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.33
|2.13
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am