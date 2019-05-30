Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in March 2019 up 14.52% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 50.16% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 43.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.26
|15.04
|15.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.26
|15.04
|15.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.44
|11.86
|9.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.15
|-1.60
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.09
|1.19
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.42
|-0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.05
|1.31
|1.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.43
|1.85
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.13
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.68
|1.98
|1.95
|Interest
|0.58
|0.60
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.09
|1.38
|1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.09
|1.38
|1.31
|Tax
|0.41
|0.38
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.68
|1.00
|1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.68
|1.00
|1.32
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.66
|1.00
|1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|7.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.21
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.21
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.21
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.21
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited