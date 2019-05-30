Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in March 2019 up 14.52% from Rs. 15.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 down 50.16% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 43.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.62% over the last 12 months.