Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.09 crore, up 32.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.09 crore in June 2019 up 32.13% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2019 up 1714.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2019 up 91.74% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.60 in June 2018.

Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 36.50 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.