Titan Bio-Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.09 crore, up 32.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titan Bio-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.09 crore in June 2019 up 32.13% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2019 up 1714.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2019 up 91.74% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.60 in June 2018.
Titan Bio-Tech shares closed at 36.50 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and -34.17% over the last 12 months.
|Titan Bio-Tech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.09
|17.26
|16.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.09
|17.26
|16.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.70
|10.44
|12.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-1.15
|-0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.78
|3.09
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.40
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|3.05
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.09
|1.43
|1.64
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.25
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.20
|1.68
|1.82
|Interest
|0.60
|0.58
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.60
|1.09
|1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.60
|1.09
|1.32
|Tax
|1.00
|0.41
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.60
|0.68
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.60
|0.68
|0.96
|Minority Interest
|-0.64
|-0.02
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.96
|0.66
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|8.26
|8.26
|7.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.37
|0.80
|11.60
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|0.80
|11.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.37
|0.80
|11.60
|Diluted EPS
|2.37
|0.80
|11.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited