Titagarh Wagons Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 291.15 crore, down 2.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.15 crore in September 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 298.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.95 crore in September 2020 up 13.04% from Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.92 crore in September 2020 up 34.67% from Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2019.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in September 2019.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 47.65 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.75% returns over the last 6 months and 3.59% over the last 12 months.