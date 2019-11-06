Titagarh Wagons Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 298.22 crore, up 62.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.22 crore in September 2019 up 62.25% from Rs. 183.80 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2019 up 136.89% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2019 up 85.61% from Rs. 15.57 crore in September 2018.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2018.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 42.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.36% returns over the last 6 months and -40.24% over the last 12 months.