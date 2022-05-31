 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.90 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 418.90 crore in March 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 269.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 102.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.07% returns over the last 6 months and 83.07% over the last 12 months.

Titagarh Wagons
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 418.90 384.62 269.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 418.90 384.62 269.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 305.38 285.42 186.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.16 -8.03 -3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.77 12.07 8.61
Depreciation 5.55 4.95 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.16 50.60 44.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.20 39.61 28.43
Other Income 5.62 2.70 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.82 42.31 31.65
Interest 15.52 16.22 11.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.30 26.09 20.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.30 26.09 20.56
Tax 6.25 7.22 3.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.05 18.87 17.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.05 18.87 17.16
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.58 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.58 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.58 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.58 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Titagarh Wagons
first published: May 31, 2022 02:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.