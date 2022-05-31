Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.90 crore, up 55.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 418.90 crore in March 2022 up 55.51% from Rs. 269.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 102.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.07% returns over the last 6 months and 83.07% over the last 12 months.