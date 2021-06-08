MARKET NEWS

Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, down 23.06% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in March 2021 down 23.06% from Rs. 350.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2021 up 114.64% from Rs. 117.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 58.65 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)

Titagarh Wagons
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations269.38327.05350.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations269.38327.05350.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials186.14239.26233.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.072.2714.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.616.577.95
Depreciation4.493.756.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.7942.9158.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4332.2929.13
Other Income3.224.595.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6536.8834.59
Interest11.0912.1519.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5624.7314.94
Exceptional Items--4.35-161.35
P/L Before Tax20.5629.08-146.42
Tax3.406.88-29.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1622.20-117.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1622.20-117.23
Equity Share Capital23.8823.8723.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.431.87-9.85
Diluted EPS1.431.87-9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.431.87-9.85
Diluted EPS1.431.87-9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Titagarh Wagons
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:44 pm

