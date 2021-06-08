Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, down 23.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in March 2021 down 23.06% from Rs. 350.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2021 up 114.64% from Rs. 117.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 58.65 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)