Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, down 23.06% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:
Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in March 2021 down 23.06% from Rs. 350.12 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2021 up 114.64% from Rs. 117.23 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2021 down 12.81% from Rs. 41.45 crore in March 2020.
Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.85 in March 2020.
Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 56.50 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 69.92% over the last 12 months.
|Titagarh Wagons
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|269.38
|327.05
|350.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|269.38
|327.05
|350.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|186.14
|239.26
|233.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.07
|2.27
|14.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.61
|6.57
|7.95
|Depreciation
|4.49
|3.75
|6.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.79
|42.91
|58.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.43
|32.29
|29.13
|Other Income
|3.22
|4.59
|5.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.65
|36.88
|34.59
|Interest
|11.09
|12.15
|19.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.56
|24.73
|14.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.35
|-161.35
|P/L Before Tax
|20.56
|29.08
|-146.42
|Tax
|3.40
|6.88
|-29.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.16
|22.20
|-117.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.16
|22.20
|-117.23
|Equity Share Capital
|23.88
|23.87
|23.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|1.87
|-9.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|1.87
|-9.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|1.87
|-9.85
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|1.87
|-9.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited