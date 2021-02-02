Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 327.05 crore, down 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.05 crore in December 2020 down 0.29% from Rs. 328.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2020 up 69.69% from Rs. 13.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2020 up 33.39% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2019.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2019.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 53.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.