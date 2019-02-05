Titagarh Wagons Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 216.30 crore, up 148.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.30 crore in December 2018 up 148.17% from Rs. 87.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2018 up 50.26% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.36 crore in December 2018 up 61.9% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2017.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2017.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 65.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.05% returns over the last 6 months and -52.06% over the last 12 months.