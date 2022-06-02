 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Titagarh Wagons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 429.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 3366.38% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 98.55 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.

Titagarh Wagons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 480.94 482.63 429.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 480.94 482.63 429.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 303.34 314.49 302.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.30 -10.58 -23.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.08 56.79 66.87
Depreciation 9.15 8.68 8.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.13 83.58 64.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.53 29.67 12.14
Other Income 17.74 1.67 13.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.27 31.33 26.08
Interest 27.77 22.44 22.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.50 8.89 4.05
Exceptional Items -13.13 -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.63 8.89 4.05
Tax 7.67 7.42 3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.31 1.47 0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.31 1.47 0.76
Minority Interest 0.36 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -24.95 1.47 0.76
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.09 0.12 0.07
Diluted EPS -2.09 0.12 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.09 0.12 0.07
Diluted EPS -2.09 0.12 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Titagarh Wagons
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.