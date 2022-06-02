Titagarh Wagons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 429.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 3366.38% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 98.55 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.