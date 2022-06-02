Titagarh Wagons Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:
Net Sales at Rs 480.94 crore in March 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 429.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022 down 3366.38% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2021.
Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 98.55 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 73.50% over the last 12 months.
|Titagarh Wagons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|480.94
|482.63
|429.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|480.94
|482.63
|429.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|303.34
|314.49
|302.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.30
|-10.58
|-23.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.08
|56.79
|66.87
|Depreciation
|9.15
|8.68
|8.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.13
|83.58
|64.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.53
|29.67
|12.14
|Other Income
|17.74
|1.67
|13.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.27
|31.33
|26.08
|Interest
|27.77
|22.44
|22.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.50
|8.89
|4.05
|Exceptional Items
|-13.13
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.63
|8.89
|4.05
|Tax
|7.67
|7.42
|3.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.31
|1.47
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.31
|1.47
|0.76
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.95
|1.47
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|23.91
|23.91
|23.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|0.12
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|0.12
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|0.12
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|0.12
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited