Titagarh Wagons Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 429.88 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.88 crore in March 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 412.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2021 up 108.55% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in March 2021 down 5.86% from Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2020.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 56.50 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 69.92% over the last 12 months.