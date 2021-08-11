Titagarh Wagons Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.26 crore, up 132.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.26 crore in June 2021 up 132.28% from Rs. 218.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in June 2021 up 185.65% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.52 crore in June 2021 up 1068.56% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2020.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2020.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 83.35 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.56% returns over the last 6 months and 103.79% over the last 12 months.