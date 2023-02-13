 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 58.8% from Rs. 482.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in December 2022 up 2112.64% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 766.40 607.12 482.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 766.40 607.12 482.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 581.37 467.73 314.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.06 5.32 -10.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.17 13.03 56.79
Depreciation 5.42 5.31 8.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.15 65.98 83.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.23 49.75 29.67
Other Income 11.16 16.22 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.38 65.97 31.33
Interest 23.04 19.90 22.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.34 46.07 8.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.34 46.07 8.89
Tax 15.42 11.78 7.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.92 34.28 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 12.37 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.92 46.65 1.47
Minority Interest -- 3.22 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -7.37 -1.66 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.55 48.21 1.47
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 4.03 0.12
Diluted EPS 2.72 4.03 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 4.03 0.12
Diluted EPS 2.72 4.03 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited