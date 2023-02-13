Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 58.8% from Rs. 482.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in December 2022 up 2112.64% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2021.