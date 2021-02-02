Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:
Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 454.16 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 110.41% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in December 2020 down 17.34% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2019.
Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 53.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.
|Titagarh Wagons
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|449.37
|423.01
|454.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|449.37
|423.01
|454.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|306.51
|287.80
|300.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.38
|-4.10
|-13.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.10
|48.48
|40.73
|Depreciation
|8.34
|4.50
|6.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.41
|60.77
|92.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.38
|25.56
|27.51
|Other Income
|5.84
|3.08
|6.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.22
|28.64
|34.26
|Interest
|19.16
|20.29
|21.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.06
|8.35
|12.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.06
|8.35
|12.33
|Tax
|6.87
|5.34
|4.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|3.01
|8.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|3.01
|8.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|1.74
|-0.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.81
|4.75
|7.82
|Equity Share Capital
|23.87
|23.12
|23.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.41
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited