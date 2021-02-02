MARKET NEWS

Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 454.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 110.41% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in December 2020 down 17.34% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2019.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 53.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.

Titagarh Wagons
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations449.37423.01454.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations449.37423.01454.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials306.51287.80300.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.38-4.10-13.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost58.1048.4840.73
Depreciation8.344.506.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.4160.7792.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3825.5627.51
Other Income5.843.086.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2228.6434.26
Interest19.1620.2921.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.068.3512.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.068.3512.33
Tax6.875.344.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.813.018.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.813.018.06
Minority Interest--1.74-0.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.814.757.82
Equity Share Capital23.8723.1223.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.410.68
Diluted EPS-0.020.410.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.410.68
Diluted EPS-0.020.410.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:44 am

