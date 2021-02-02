Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore, down 1.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.37 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 454.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 110.41% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.56 crore in December 2020 down 17.34% from Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2019.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 53.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 13.17% over the last 12 months.