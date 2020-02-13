Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore, down 14.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.16 crore in December 2019 down 14.05% from Rs. 528.37 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019 up 135.21% from Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.60 crore in December 2019 up 2061.35% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2018.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 49.85 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.